Paul O. Riede
Springdale - Age 86. Passed away February 28, 2020. Beloved husband of Elizabeth "Betsy" Piatt Riede. Loving father of Kim (Charlie) Blades, Kathy (Eric) Hale, the late Kurt Riede & the late Kenneth Riede; and stepfather of Teresa (Mark) Iorfida, Kevin (Mary) Riede, Mark (Tara) Piatt & Rebecca (Niel) Owen. Loving grandfather of 16. Great grandfather of 8. Paul was a member of the American Legion for 43 years. He was Past Commander of Post 530, District 4, and County Commander. He was also Past Commander of the . Visitation will be held at Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Home, 11365 Springfield Pk., Springdale, OH 45246 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 5-7 PM. Mass of Eternal Rest will be held at St. Gabriel Church, 48 W Sharon Rd., Glendale, OH 45246 on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 11 AM. Burial in Arlington Memorial Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Gabriel Church or AAF, 2480 Ross Millville Rd., Hamilton, OH 45013. vorhisandryan.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020