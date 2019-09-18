Services
MUELLER FUNERAL HOME, INC
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Susanna Catholic Church
616 Reading Road
Mason, OH
Paul R. "Randy" Bennett Jr.

Paul R. "Randy" Bennett Jr. Obituary
Paul R. "Randy" Bennett, Jr

Mason - age 74, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 50 years of Barbara (nee Boehmer) Bennett; devoted father of Todd (Carol) Bennett and Traci Bennett; loving grandfather of Cole & Jack Bennet and Davis Bennett. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019
