|
|
Paul R. "Randy" Bennett, Jr
Mason - age 74, passed away peacefully September 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 50 years of Barbara (nee Boehmer) Bennett; devoted father of Todd (Carol) Bennett and Traci Bennett; loving grandfather of Cole & Jack Bennet and Davis Bennett. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, September 20, 2019, at 10:00AM at St. Susanna Catholic Church, 616 Reading Road, Mason, OH 45040. Memorials may be directed to . Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 18, 2019