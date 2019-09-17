Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:30 AM
Guardian Angels Church
Mt. Washington, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Schroeder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul R. Schroeder

Add a Memory
Paul R. Schroeder Obituary
Paul R. Schroeder

Anderson Twp - Paul R. Schroeder husband of the late JoAnne B. Schroeder (nee Goetzinger), devoted father of Micki (Steven) Jacob, Jacki (the late Henry) Nonnez, Michael Schroeder, and the late Pamela Osbourne, dear grandfather of Chris, Sean, Logan, Sarah, Summer, and Cooper, great-grandfather of Lillian, also survived by many nieces and nephews. Sept. 15, 2019. Age 94 years. Residence Anderson Twp. Mass of Christian Burial at Guardian Angels Church, Mt. Washington, on Fri. Sept. 20, at 10:30 AM. Friends may visit at the Church on Fri. from 9:30-10:30 AM. Memorials to . T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paul's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now