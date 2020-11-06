1/
Batavia - Paul R. Wade, beloved husband of Tokie A. Wade (nee Hiraishi) devoted father of Kenneth P. (Peggy), Russ P., and Bruce A. (Claudia) Wade, dear brother of Theresa Tucker, David (Beverly), Dennis (Bridget), the late Timothy Wade, and Joan Mill, loving grandfather of Melissa, Lindsey, Kyle, Danielle, Dominique, Alyssa, and Alex, great-grandfather of Paisley and Tate. Died Nov. 5, 2020 at age 88. Residence Batavia, OH. Service Private. Friends may visit at T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home 2050 Beechmont Ave. Mt. Washington on Wed. Nov. 11, from 4:30-6:30 PM. U S Air Force Honors will be held at Pierce Twp. Cemetery on Thur. at 12 Noon. Memorials to Hospice of Cincinnati.






Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
