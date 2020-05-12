Paul Staubach
Anderson Twp. - Paul Staubach, Financial Planner, 59, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday May 9, 2020. Beloved husband of Laura Schneider Staubach and son of the late Robert and Jeanne Staubach. Devoted father of Sara (Ryan) Jehle, Michael (Elizabeth) Staubach, Matthew Staubach, Hannah Staubach and Maria Staubach. Proud grandfather of Makenzie and Jason. Brother of Kathy (Jeff) Robison, Carol Staubach, Christine (John) Matacic, Rick (Kathy) Staubach, Anita (Gary Vogt) Staubach, Tony (Debbie) Staubach and the late Mary Melinda Staubach.Services for Paul Staubach will be held for the family privately due to current restrictions of public gatherings by the state. Public services will be announced at a future time. Please consider signing his virtual register book at www.strawserfuneralhome.com All register book submissions will be given to the family as a treasured keepsake for years to come. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorials be made to the Freestore Foodbank of Cincinnati (www.freestorefoodbank.org).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 12 to May 13, 2020.