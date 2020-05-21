Paul Veid
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of Mary Louise (nee Link) for 62 years. Dear father of Gina Jourdan, Michelle (Rod) Surber and Jenny (Jim) Schloss. Passed away May 20, 2020. Age 85. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11 AM. Memorials to American Heart Association and Hoxworth Blood Center. Neidhardminges.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 21 to May 24, 2020.