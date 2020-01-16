|
|
Paul W (Chris) Christensen Jr.
Cincinnati - Paul W. (Chris) Christensen Jr. passed away peacefully January 15th at at the age of 94. He was preceded in death by his first wife Sally and second wife Marianne. He is survived by daughters Delle Jones (Edmund), Sally Reynolds (Bill) and Lucy Davis (Ted Safrin), step children Ellie Block (Rick) and John Quackenbush.. Grandchildren Dede Persson, (Jens), Sarah Zamary (George), Chris Reynolds (Jocelyn), Jeny Kuss, Ellie McMillan (Ruben), and Kal Davis. Great grandchildren Erik, Logan, Delle, Sally, Shea, Aubrey ,Ella Magnolia, and Avery. Chris graduated from Walnut Hills High School and Cornell University. He served in the Navy in WWII. He joined the Cincinnati Gear Company in 1946 rising to President and CEO, also serving as President of Cincinnati Steel Treating Company. Chris and Sally were community minded serving on many philanthropic boards and organizations. Chris served on many corporate boards as well. He was honored to have been recognized a Great Living Cincinnatian. His greatest joy was his family and as a mentor setting an example by his actions in everyday life. Honesty, integrity and treating all with respect were important characteristics he possessed. A man of high character and moral value he also had a terrific sense of humor always ready with a joke or card trick. Chris was an accomplished pianist. He was a loving, giving, thoughtful, generous civic minded gentleman and a great American patriot. There will be a family graveside service followed by a memorial service at Indian Hill Church at 11:30 Saturday, January 18th. Memorials may be made to , The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden, Bethesda Foundation or the Hamilton County Parks. Arrangements by Spring Grove Funeral Homes.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020