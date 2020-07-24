Paul W. Haverkos
Loveland - Paul W. Haverkos, age 94. Beloved husband of 58 years to the late Pauline (nee Morris) Haverkos. Loving father of Mark Haverkos (Connie), Julianne Haverkos, Jeffrey Haverkos and Stephen Haverkos (Edna). Proud grandfather of Chaske Haverkos, Mehdi Alavi, Samuel Haverkos and Alysha, Beatriz and Jacob Haverkos. Passed away July 16, 2020. Family will receive friends Thursday, July 30 from 6-8 PM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, OH 45140. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 31 at 10 AM at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45249. Interment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, please remember to practice social distancing and face masks are required. The Haverkos family respects the decisions of friends and loved ones concerning attendance during the pandemic. Donations, in Paul's memory, can be made to Hospice of Cincinnati
or to Catholic Charities USA. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com