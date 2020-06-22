Paul W. Kieper
Paul W. Kieper

Mason - 88, passed away June 17, 2020. Beloved husband of Margaret (nee Nelson) Kieper; devoted father of Kyle (Edward Offshack) Kieper; dear brother of Jack Kieper; brother-in-law of Maxine Penney; loving family member and friend to many. Due to the pandemic, Paul's family has thoughtfully postponed a celebration of life service. Memorial donations may be directed to: Dementia Society of America or to UC Health Foundation designated to UC Cancer Institute. Visit MuellerfuneralS.com for further details.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 22 to Jun. 28, 2020.
