Services
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
(513) 939-2273
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Simon the Apostle Church
Paul W. Paff Obituary
Paul W. Paff

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Ruth Paff, loving father of David (Mary) Paff, Connie (Thom) Fischer and the late Nancy (Dick) Dierkes, grandfather of Chris (Chloe) Dierkes, Katie (Bob) Dierkes-Meyer, Monica (Mike) Trapp, Alicia (Chris) Yuenger, Nick (Sarah) Paff, Jessica (Mike) Obert, Renee (Todd) Fowler, Megan (TJ) Pater, Amanda (Jesse) Bruner, Marie (Tim) Gregg, numerous great grandchildren, brother of Joseph, Francis, Charles, Howard, Lawrence, Daniel, Maurice and Richard Paff, Agnes Wilson, Dorothy Will, Patricia Fleisch and Margaret Maurmeier, half brother of Roberta Klem, Betsey Sizemore and Theresa Rieman, numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, age 90. Visitation will be Wednesday, April 10th at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Pike from 5:30PM to 8:00PM. Funeral mass will be Thursday, April 11th 10:00AM at St. Simon the Apostle Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Meinrad Seminary and School of Theology, 200 Hill Dr. St. Meinrad, IN 47577. www.vittstermeranderson.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 8, 2019
 Back to today's Obituaries
