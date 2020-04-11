Resources
Sharonville - Paul Weber beloved husband of 65 years to Rose Marie Weber (née Philipp). Loving father of Margaret (Jeff) Scheffer, Kenneth (Deborah) Weber, and Linda Hoppe. Grandfather of Matthew (Christina), Amanda (Kevin), Kristina, Emily and Heather (John). Great-grandfather of Jaclyn, Philipp, Lucas, and Ryan. Paul passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020 at age 95. Born in Germany February 11, 1925. Please see www.springgrove.org for service information.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020
