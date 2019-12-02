Services
Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home
4164 W 8Th St
Cincinnati, OH 45205
(513) 251-9700
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. William Church
4108 W. 8th Street
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Paula A. (Kneer) Puls

Paula A. (nee Kneer) Puls

Cincinnati - Paula A. Puls (nee Kneer) beloved wife of the late Francis A. Wernke and John W. Puls. Devoted mother of Mary F. Offutt, Judy A. Lauderman and Jim A. (Janet) Wernke, all of Cincinnati and the late John W. Wernke. Loving grandmother of 15 grandchildren, 38 great grandchildren and 10 great-great grandchildren. Dear sister of Paul 'Bud' Kneer of Dayton, OH, Gert Gipperich of Loveland, OH and the late Rosie Rogers, Alma Kessel and William and Herman Kneer. Passed away, Monday December 2, 2019 after a long illness, age 92. Mass of Christian Burial, Friday December 6, 10:00AM at St. William Church, 4108 W. 8th Street, Cincinnati, OH 45205. Interment St. Joseph New Cemetery. Visitation in church one hour prior to the Mass. Memorial contributions may be directed to the . Ralph Meyer & Deters Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019
