Services
Meyer Funeral Home & Crematory
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH 45248
513-921-0117
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Meyer Funeral Home
5864 Bridgetown Road
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Bradley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Augusta Bradley

Add a Memory
Paula Augusta Bradley Obituary
Paula Augusta Bradley

Green Township - (née Seufert), Beloved wife of the late Garland L. Bradley. Born on May 18, 1929 in Grafenrheinfeld, Germany to Ignaz and Regina Seufert. Paula and Garland celebrated 65 years of marriage after they met in post-WWII Germany. When asked, "What was the best day of her life?" Paula replied, "The day I married Garland." Loving mother of Gertrude (Richard) Tepe, Dorothy Bradley (Michael Cummings), Peggy (Hans) Breuer and the late Helen. Devoted grandmother of Regina, Richard, Renee, Lindsey, Hans and Laura. Great grandmother of Joseph, Madelyn, Bradley, Andrew, John, Isaac, Olivia, Owen, Noelle, Garland, Poppy, Lottie Mae, Monika and Abram, to whom she was known as 'Omi'. Paula passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 6th, 2020 at 90 years of age. She would always end her conversations with her family, whether in person or on the phone, by telling them how much she loved them. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road, on MONDAY from 9:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -