|
|
Paula Augusta Bradley
Green Township - (née Seufert), Beloved wife of the late Garland L. Bradley. Born on May 18, 1929 in Grafenrheinfeld, Germany to Ignaz and Regina Seufert. Paula and Garland celebrated 65 years of marriage after they met in post-WWII Germany. When asked, "What was the best day of her life?" Paula replied, "The day I married Garland." Loving mother of Gertrude (Richard) Tepe, Dorothy Bradley (Michael Cummings), Peggy (Hans) Breuer and the late Helen. Devoted grandmother of Regina, Richard, Renee, Lindsey, Hans and Laura. Great grandmother of Joseph, Madelyn, Bradley, Andrew, John, Isaac, Olivia, Owen, Noelle, Garland, Poppy, Lottie Mae, Monika and Abram, to whom she was known as 'Omi'. Paula passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, on February 6th, 2020 at 90 years of age. She would always end her conversations with her family, whether in person or on the phone, by telling them how much she loved them. Visitation at MEYER FUNERAL HOME, 5864 Bridgetown Road, on MONDAY from 9:00 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM. Memorials may be made to Vitas Healthcare, 11500 Northlake Drive, Suite 400, Cincinnati, OH 45249. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 7 to Feb. 15, 2020