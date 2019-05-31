|
|
Paula J. Riordan (nee Sieberer)
Anderson Twp. - Paula J. Riordan (nee Sieberer) age 93, formerly of Anderson Twp. died May 24, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late William D. Riordan, sister-in-law of Jean Thermos, Joann Maher,Margaret Kalina, and the late Elaine Peterhans, and aunt of Fr. James Thermos. Also survived by several nieces, nephews, and friends. Special thanks to her dear friends Maggie Womacks and Beth Burridge. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Margaret Hall Chapel on Friday, June 7 at 11 AM. Friends may visit at the Chapel on Fri. from 10 to 11 AM. T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home serving the family. www.tpwhite.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 31, 2019