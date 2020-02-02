Resources
Cincinnati - Paula Lillian Smith of Cincinnati, Ohio. Passed away suddenly on January 31 at the age of 68. She is survived by her beloved husband Milford Smith and children Douglas (Jacqueline) Smith, Jonathan (Jodie) Smith, Shaun Philpot, and Heather Smith. Devoted grandmother to Patrick, Samuel, Andrew, Gavin, Dylan, Liberty, Ava, Lily, Chase, Gracie, and William. Loving Aunt, dear friend, and beautiful angel to so many more. She will be missed beyond words.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 2 to Feb. 9, 2020
