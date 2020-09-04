Paula Mae Bethart
Forest Park - Paula Mae (nee Hetterich) Bethart peacefully passed away on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the age of 88. Paula is preceded in death by her parents Robert and Nellie (Harmon) Hetterich, daughter Lynn (Bethart) Todd, brothers Calvin Hetterich, and Mack Borden. Paula is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Ricardo N. Bethart. Devoted mother to Richard (Susan) Bethart. Beloved sister to Mhyra (Hetterich) Stapf. Cherished grandmother to Deona Bethart, Richele (Dan) Hutzelman and Christian Bethart, and 4 great grandchildren. Paula had a special zest for life and enjoyed bridge, gardening, golf, bowling and travel, including several cycling trips to Europe. She was an Honorary Member of the Hamilton Rotary Club. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association
via act.alz.org/goto/Bethart
