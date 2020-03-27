Services
Weil Funeral Home
8350 Cornell Rd
Cincinnati, OH 45249
(513) 469-9345
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Troup
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula Troup

Add a Memory
Paula Troup Obituary
Paula Troup

Cincinnati - Age 94, passed away on March 26, 2020, in Cincinnati, Ohio. Beloved spouse of the late Stanley B. Troup , devoted father of David (Karen) Troup and Daniel (Susan) Troup, loving grandfather of Michael and Steven Troup, Steven and Patrick Ober, and the late Jacob Ober. Memorial service and graveside burial will be scheduled at a date in the future. Memorial contributions may be made to The University of Cincinnati's Advancement and Transition Services Program (foundation.uc.edu/atsfund); Habitat for Humanity of Greater Cincinnati (www.habitatcincinnati.org); or a . www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Paula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -