Paulette J. Rasche
Springdale - Paulette Jean (nee Sperber) Rasche, loving wife of Paul Rasche for 53 years. Beloved mother of Peter (Amanda) Rasche, and the late Patrice Rasche. Devoted grandmother of Sarah Kate and Max Rasche. Dear sister of Pamela (Gary) Jursik. Dear daughter of the late Paul and Jean (Ebbers) Sperber. Died Thursday, May 7, 2020. Age 77. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be held privately for family at St. James Church in White Oak. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to RettSyndrome.org in Paulette's name, in honor of her late daughter, Patrice. Condolences may be expressed at Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home (www.mrfh.com).
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 11 to May 13, 2020.