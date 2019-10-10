|
|
Paulette Reed
West Chester - REED, Paulette A. (nee McCarthy) Beloved wife of Timothy L. Reed for 55 years. Loving mother of Tammy (Joe) Jett, Tim (Shellie) Reed, Tricia (Rob) Humphreys. Devoted grandmother of Julie (Dr. Ryan) Grote, Brian (Jen) Jett, Tim Jett, Macenzie Reed and Emerson Reed. Cherished great-grandmother of Liam, Brady, Audrey, Alexis, Claire and Isla. Dear sister of Marianne (Jeff) Waddle and Bobbie (Steve) Parsons. Special friend to Terry and Linda Knapmeyer. Passed away October 8, 2019 at the age of 76. Visitation will take place at St. John the Evangelist Church, 9080 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., West Chester, Tuesday from 9:30AM until Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30AM. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Mt. Notre Dame High School In Memory of Paulette A. Reed Class of 1961. Condolences to hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2019