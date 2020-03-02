Services
Jackman Hensley Funeral Home
215 E. Broadway Street
Harrison, OH 45030
513-367-4545
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 PM
Glen Haven Cemetery
Harrison, OH
Pauline Crowell Obituary
Harrison - Pauline Crowell (nee:Wolf) passed away quietly on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at age 93 with family at her side. Preceded in death by her husband Leonard J Crowell. She will be deeply missed by all who loved her.

Friends and Family will gather for a graveside service on Thursday, March 5, 2020, 1:00 P.M. at Glen Haven Cemetery Harrison, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, family requests memorial donations be made to or c/o Jackman Hensley Funeral Home 215 Broadway St. Harrison, Ohio 45030
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
