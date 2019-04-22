|
|
Pauline Diemler
Union Twp. - Pauline N. Diemler, 86, of Union Twp., passed away on April 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 7, 1932 in Warrenton, Missouri, daughter of the late Louis and Josephine Schroer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Diemler and son, Joel Diemler. She is survived by her children, Kevin Diemler, Neil Diemler (Shelly), Denise Franer (Bill), Leslie, Suzanne Diemler, Kurt Diemler (Alisa), William Diemler, and Nancy Diemler; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; niece, Jo Fallon. Visitation, St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 24 from 10:00-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Thomas More Church, Wednesday at 11:00am. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019