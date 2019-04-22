Services
E C Nurre Funeral Home
177 W Main St
Amelia, OH 45102
(513) 753-6130
Visitation
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
800 Ohio Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
800 Ohio Pike
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Diemler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Diemler


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Pauline Diemler Obituary
Pauline Diemler

Union Twp. - Pauline N. Diemler, 86, of Union Twp., passed away on April 19, 2019 at her residence. She was born on November 7, 1932 in Warrenton, Missouri, daughter of the late Louis and Josephine Schroer. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Diemler and son, Joel Diemler. She is survived by her children, Kevin Diemler, Neil Diemler (Shelly), Denise Franer (Bill), Leslie, Suzanne Diemler, Kurt Diemler (Alisa), William Diemler, and Nancy Diemler; 19 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; niece, Jo Fallon. Visitation, St. Thomas More Church, 800 Ohio Pike, Cincinnati on Wednesday, April 24 from 10:00-11:00am. Mass of Christian Burial, St. Thomas More Church, Wednesday at 11:00am. Interment Mt. Moriah Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a . www.ecnurre.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now