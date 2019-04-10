Services
New Hope Baptist Church
1401 Loveland Madeira Rd
Loveland, OH 45140
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Mason - Pauline E. Inabnitt is the loving wife of 55 years to Harold Inabnitt; dear mother to Larry (Doris) White, Paul (Tami) White, step-mother to Ernie (Becky) Inabnitt; grandmother to Anthony (Amanda) White, Kevin (Kelly) White, Derek and Dana White, Tresa and Tisha Inabnitt; great- grandmother to Lucas, Landon and Lilly White, Destiny and Isaiah Inabnitt. Pauline passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Loveland, OH, beginning 10am until time of service at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019
