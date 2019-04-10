|
Pauline Inabnitt
Mason - Pauline E. Inabnitt is the loving wife of 55 years to Harold Inabnitt; dear mother to Larry (Doris) White, Paul (Tami) White, step-mother to Ernie (Becky) Inabnitt; grandmother to Anthony (Amanda) White, Kevin (Kelly) White, Derek and Dana White, Tresa and Tisha Inabnitt; great- grandmother to Lucas, Landon and Lilly White, Destiny and Isaiah Inabnitt. Pauline passed away on April 6, 2019, at the age of 87. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 12, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Loveland, OH, beginning 10am until time of service at noon. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to New Hope Baptist Church.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 10, 2019