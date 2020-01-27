Services
Rebold, Rosenacker & Sexton Funeral Home & Crematory
3700 Glenmore Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45211
(513) 661-6200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church Cincinnati
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
10:30 AM
Our Lady of Lourdes Church Cincinnati
Pauline Miller Obituary
Pauline Miller

Cincinnati - Pauline H. James Miller (nee Scriveri), beloved wife of the late Robert James and Marvin Miller, beloved mother of Robert (Carol) James, Geri (Chris) McCarthy and Alice (Dan) Doren, beloved grandmother of MacKenzie, Megan(Randy), Mariah, Sarah, Bobby, Dan, Tim and Jessica, beloved stepmother of Gary (Carol), Glenn (Barb) and Karen (Darrell), beloved daughter of the late Vincent Scriveri & the late Mary Andriacco, beloved sister of Frank, Tony, Marian, Lucy, JoAnn and Rosalie, and Aunt to many. Died, Sunday, January 26, 2020, age 88. Visitation at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Cincinnati, Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:30 AM until the funeral mass at 10:30 AM. Burial to follow at New St Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Cincinnati Childrens Hospital 3333 Burnet Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45229 and 4310 Cooper Rd Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be shared online at www.rebold.com.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -