Or Copy this URL to Share

Peggy Ann Sebree



December 17, 1932-May 9, 2020 (87 years old) Peggy passed away peacefully at home in Astatula, Fl.



Survived by her husband of 69 years Lindy Sebree, Son William (Bill) Sebree, daughter Linda (Roger) Powers, granddaughters , Andrea (Jason) Beegle, Leslie (Tim and Addyson)Croley, Erin Sebree, and Alyson (Rob) Baluchi, grandsons, David Powers, Jason (Kandice and Madelyn) Powers, and Tyler Sebree.



Memorial services will take place at a later date.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store