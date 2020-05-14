Peggy Ann Sebree
1932 - 2020
Peggy Ann Sebree

December 17, 1932-May 9, 2020 (87 years old) Peggy passed away peacefully at home in Astatula, Fl.

Survived by her husband of 69 years Lindy Sebree, Son William (Bill) Sebree, daughter Linda (Roger) Powers, granddaughters , Andrea (Jason) Beegle, Leslie (Tim and Addyson)Croley, Erin Sebree, and Alyson (Rob) Baluchi, grandsons, David Powers, Jason (Kandice and Madelyn) Powers, and Tyler Sebree.

Memorial services will take place at a later date.




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
