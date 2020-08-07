Peggy E. McNess-Horn
Blue Ash - Peggy E. (nee Ervin) age 87 of Blue Ash, passed away Thursday August 6, 2020. Widow of Melvin McNess and Jacob Horn. Loving mother of Diana (Tim) Driskell, Pamela (Edwin) McKendry and the late Linda (Ledd) Weber. Grandmother of Stacie (Robert) Davis, Scott McKendry, Lesley McKendry and the late Keith Weber. Great grandmother of Abigail and Madison. Visitation Wednesday August 12, 2020 at 11:00 am until Funeral at 12:00 Noon at Strawser Funeral Home 9503 Kenwood Road Blue Ash, OH 45242. Social Distancing Mandates Observed. Online guestbook at www.strawserfuneralhome.com