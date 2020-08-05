Peggy Jean Daley (nee Wiggins)
Latonia, KY - Peggy Jean Daley (née Wiggins), age 63, passed away on August 1, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Patrick E. Daley, loving mother of Amanda (David) Campbell, and Justin (Missy) Fryman. Cherished grandmother of Isabelle, Cannon, Vada, and Nola. Devoted sister of Mike (Debbie Bates) and Tommy Wiggins. Daughter of the late Tom and Donna Wiggins (née Stevens). Peggy is also survived by her aunt Wanda Ashcraft and will be missed by her nieces and nephews. Condolences at www.springgrove.org