Peggy Joanne Smith
Peggy Joanne Smith

(nee Mitchell) beloved wife of the late Paul E. Smith, loving mother of Sandra Presnell, Barbara Smith and the late Steve Smith, grandmother of nine, great grandmother of many, sister of many brothers and sisters and many nieces and nephews. Passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020 at age 88. Family will greet friends Friday 5-7 PM at the Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home 4619 Delhi Rd. Burial of her cremains will be in Kentucky. www.vittstermeranderson.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Vitt, Stermer & Anderson Funeral Home
4619 Delhi Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45238
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

