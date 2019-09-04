|
|
Peggy L. Kidd
Green Township - KIDD, Peggy L. (Nee Dunaway) Beloved wife of Mack A. Kidd Jr. for 63 years. Loving mother of Tracey (Harry) Wessel, Buddy (Kim) Kidd and Lance (Tracy) Kidd. Devoted grandmother of Mackenzie, Lancer, Lily, Ella and Anderson. Dear sister of Joyce (the late Carroll) Belcher. Also survived her many niece, nephews, other family and friends. Founding Charter Member of First Baptist Church of Dent. She was a devoted Christian, wife, mother, and grandmother who loved the Lord with all her heart. Passed away suddenly on Friday, August 30, 2019 at 81 years of age. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the First Baptist Church of Dent. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the , 2808 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206. www.bjmeyer.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Sept. 4, 2019