Peggy Padgett
Cincinnati - Peggy Lou Padgett (Clark), 79 of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully May 20th 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Peggy was born in Harlan County KY to her Parents Caleb And Stella Clark (Holcomb).
Peggy is survived by her sister Barbara Burnet, Brothers David (Nancy) and Darrel Clark. Children, Libby, Jeanie (Mark), Sharon, Susan, and Kevin (Carmen) Grandchildren Ricky Thompson, Nick Thompson, Kristy Anderson, Sarah Schroeder, Sydney Padgett, Lyndsey Padgett. Great grand children Allyson Thompson, Carter Thompson, Madison Thompson, Carleigh Thompson, and Dillon Anderson.
Preceded in death by her parents Husband James Padgett, Brothers Billy, Roy, Sisters Helen, Patty, Brenda, Son in law Rick Thompson, Grand son Kenny Anderson.
The family ask that donations be made to .
A celebration of life will be in June location TBD.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 22, 2019