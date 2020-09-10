1/1
Peggy Renner
Peggy Renner

Cincinnati - Peggy N. Renner, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, Sept 9, 2020. She was born in Cincinnati, OH on Jan 8, 1923 to Clarence and Gladys Newton (nee Gibson). She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Mary Jane Martin. Peggy is survived by her beloved children, Tom (Lynne) Renner, Pam (Mike) Babcock, Candie (the late Michael) Herzog; grandchildren, Eddie Baas, Becky (Justin) Phillips, Joe Herzog, Tracy (Casey) Yurkovitch, Luke (Kita) Herzog, Nicole (Mike) McCullough, Lisa Renner; 12 great-grandchildren. Peggy was retired from J. A. Kindel Company. Funeral Ceremony will be at 12pm Tues, Sept 15, 2020 with a visitation from 11:30am-12pm at Arlington Memorial Gardens-Mausoleum Chapel, 2145 Compton Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45231. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerCincinnati.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 10 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
7830 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45231
(513) 522-6100
