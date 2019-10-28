Services
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
513-521-9303
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Paul R. Young Funeral Home
7345 HAMILTON AVE
Mt. Healthy, OH 45231
Colerain - Peggy Y. Hawkins. Beloved wife of the late Richard L. Hawkins. Devoted mother of Rhonda (Eric Sr.) Kuhlmann and John (James) Hawkins. Cherished grandmother of Eric, Jr. and Raechelle. Also survived by six great-grandchildren. Peggy passed away on October 26, 2019 at the age of 69 years. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 5 to 8 PM at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave., Mt. Healthy, OH 45231. Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, October 31st at 11 AM at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial donations can be made to the - Cincinnati, Attn: Developmental Dpt., 3229 Burnet Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45229.Online condolences can be made at www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
