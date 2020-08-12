1/1
Penny Roeller
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny Roeller

Cincinnati - Penny Roeller (born Julia Penny Nuss) died August 7, 2020 at the age of 73 due to lung cancer. Beloved wife of Bill Roeller, devoted mother to Jason Roeller and Cindy Davidson (Dan), loving grandmother of Colin Davidson and Wesley Davidson, dear sister of the late Louise Von Hoene (Tom), dear aunt to Laura Newman (Peter) and the late Thomas M. Von Hoene, also survived by other family members and good friends. Penny was a firecracker but also exuded warmth and a down-to-earth nature that people adored. She tackled life with energy and a fantastic sense of humor. No funeral service at Penny's request. A celebration of life will be scheduled when it is safe to gather. In the meantime and in lieu of flowers, watch a Reds game and feel her cheering (or yelling) along with you.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved