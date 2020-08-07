Penny Tennermann
Cincinnati - Penny Lynn Tennermann, beloved wife of Ken Wichman for 45 years. Devoted mother and best friend of Emily Wichman. Cherished sister of Greg Tennermann (Mary Tennermann) of Athens, NY and Jim Tennermann of Rimrock, AZ. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, at the age of 66. A private celebration of Penny's life will be held at the convenience of her family. Memorial contributions, in memory of Penny, may be made to the Greater Cincinnati Toy Shop Auxiliary. Donations can be mailed to The Salvation Army, Toy Shop Auxiliary, 114 E Central Parkway, Cincinnati, OH 45202. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org
.