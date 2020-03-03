Services
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
513- 681-7526
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Spring Grove Funeral Homes - Sharonville
10980 Reading Road
Sharonville, OH 45241
View Map
Pete Self Jr. Obituary
Pete Self, Jr.

Englewood - Pete, Jr. beloved husband of the late Jean R. Self (nee Clark). Loving father of Vicki Hensley and the late Shirley Dean Self. Dear brother of Margie (Lloyd) Blankenship and the late Florence Schobert. Beloved uncle of Cindy, Scott, Shawn Blankenship, Karen Fread, Kathy Clinton, and Barbara Allen. Pete passed away Sunday, March 1st 2020 in Englewood FL at age 94. Visitation 10:00 A.M. Friday March 6th until time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. at Spring Grove Funeral Homes (formerly Schmidt-Dhonau-Kucner) 10980 Reading Road, Sharonville, OH 45241. Burial will follow at Hopewell Cemetery.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020
