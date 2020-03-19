|
|
Pete Smith
Pete Smith, beloved husband of 56 years to the late Beverly C. Smith (whom he met at Wyoming HS) and attended The Ohio State University.
He raised his family in Mariemont, Terrace Park and retired to Milford, OH.
Pete died peacefully at Chesterwood Village on March 11, 2020, surrounded by his children, after a 5 year battle with Dementia.
Pete was born in Gallipolis,Oh to Anne T. Smith and Richmond W."Bud" Smith on August 20, 1935.
Pete served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-1961. He then went on to sell Cessna airplanes at Lunken Airport with his brother, Mike and father.
He was a member and officer with the Silver Wings Fraternity of Ohio.
He enjoyed traveling with Bev to Florida, out west, and attending regional Blue Grass concerts and the annual EAA AirVenture show in Oshkosh,WI.
Pete was the devoted father of Viki (Greg) Dittrich, Deb (David) Quinones, Libby (Jim) Hammond, and Guy (Lynda) Smith. Dear grandfather of Laura, Hanna,and Peter Dittrich, Josh and Annie Quinones, Katie and the late Sarah Hammond, Ryan and Blake (Rachel) Smith, and great grandfather to Amelia Smith.
He is survived by his brother, Mike (Myra)Smith, and sister, Laura Barrett (Mac Johnson).
Many thanks to the entire staff at The Chesterwood Village, of W.C., OH and Queen City Hospice staff.
Donations may be sent in his memory to Queen City Hospice, 8250 Kenwood Crossing Way, 20, Cincinnati, OH 45236 or of Cincinnati, 644 Linn St, Cincinnati, OH 45203 or to the .
The family is planning a private celebration of Pete's life.
Memories of Pete's life may be shared at www.craver-riggs.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020