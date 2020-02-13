|
Peter John Murphy
Fairfield - Peter John Murphy passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at the age of 74. He was born on November 27, 1945 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Kieran and Anna (Monbo) Murphy.
He was the loving husband of Karen (Shroyer) Murphy with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Along with his wife Karen, Pete was also survived by his children, Kim (Jamie) McBee and Kelly (Bryan) Price; his grandchildren :Taylor (Sean) Johnson, Bryce McBee, Chris, Courtney, Carson and Catherine Price. He is also survived by his brother Kieran (Lee) Murphy.
A private funeral and burial will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Pete's life will be held on March 20, 2020.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donation to Neediest Kids of All or Joe Nuxhall Miracle League. Condolences may be left at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 13 to Feb. 16, 2020