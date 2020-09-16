1/1
Peter R. Bonventre
Peter R Bonventre

Whitehouse Station - Peter R. Bonventre, age 92 of Whitehouse Station, NJ, died Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Hunterdon Care Center in Flemington, NJ.

Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Richard and Angelina Bonventre.

Peter lived in Cincinnati, OH for many years before moving to Whitehouse Station 4 1/2 years ago.

He had a PhD in biology and worked as a Professor teaching Microbiology at the University of Cincinnati Medical School. However; his true passion was the research he did using his mice as subjects for which he received many honors. He was invited to continue his research in places like Stockholm, London and San Diego.

Peter was a very active member of St. Xavier Catholic Church in Cincinnati, serving as a lector and Eucharistic Minister. His life was centered upon his work and spending time with his wife and their friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth; his sister, Frances Bonaventura and her husband, Vincent as well as many loving nieces and nephews.

A funeral liturgy will be celebrated on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Whitehouse Station.

Friends may visit prior to the service from 9:30 to 10:30 at the Kearns Funeral Home, 103 Old Highway 28, Whitehouse, NJ 08888

Interment will be in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Annandale.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made through IN MEMORY OF at www.inmemof.org/peter-r-bonventre for the benefit of St. Xavier Catholic Church in Cincinnati.

For more information or to send condolences please visit www.kearnsfuneralhome.com




Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
