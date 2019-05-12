Services
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
513-231-7150
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
2050 Beechmont Avenue
Cincinnati, OH 45230
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Busse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter T. Busse


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Peter T. Busse Obituary
Peter T. Busse, age 76 of Anderson Twp., died May 8, 2019.

He was the beloved husband of Donna L. Busse (nee Lester), devoted father of Steven (Melissa) and Tricia Busse, loving grandfather of Josh Brock and Sophie Busse, dear brother of Richard (Judith) Busse. Also survived by nieces and nephews.

He was a retired Captain with the Anderson Twp. Fire Department where he served for 31 years.

Memorial service will be held at T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home, 2050 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington, on Saturday, May 18th at 2 pm. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday from 12 to 2 pm.

Memorials may be directed to the Anderson Firefighter Charitable Foundation, P.O. Box 54336, Cincinnati, OH 45254 or any Kemba Credit Union in memory of Pete Busse.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T.P. White & Sons Funeral Home Inc
Download Now