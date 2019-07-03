|
Peter W. Bushelman
Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Marilyn C. Bushelman (nee Koetter). Dear father of William "Bill," Joseph (Beverly) and Andrew (Corinne) Bushelman. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother of Marge Luken and the late Clara, Charles, Paul, George and John Bushelman and Catherine Hartman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Pete passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at age 87. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Sunday, July 7, 4-7 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Monday, July 8, 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy Marilyn Bushelman Scholarship or CISE. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 3, 2019