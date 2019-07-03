Services
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
(513) 821-0805
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hodapp Funeral Home Carthage
7401 Vine Street
Cincinnati, OH 45216
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. James of the Valley Church
411 Springfield Pike
Wyoming, OH
View Map
Peter W. Bushelman

Peter W. Bushelman Obituary
Peter W. Bushelman

Cincinnati - Beloved husband of the late Marilyn C. Bushelman (nee Koetter). Dear father of William "Bill," Joseph (Beverly) and Andrew (Corinne) Bushelman. Also survived by 6 grandchildren. Brother of Marge Luken and the late Clara, Charles, Paul, George and John Bushelman and Catherine Hartman. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Pete passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019, at age 87. Visitation at Hodapp Funeral Home, 7401 Vine St., Carthage, Sunday, July 7, 4-7 p.m.. Mass of Christian Burial at St. James of the Valley Church, 411 Springfield Pike, Wyoming, Monday, July 8, 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to Sts. Peter & Paul Academy Marilyn Bushelman Scholarship or CISE. Condolences at hodappfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on July 3, 2019
