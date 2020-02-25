Services
Cincinnati - Phil Pike, beloved husband of Judith Pike for 33 years. Devoted father of Emily Pike, Anne (Barry) Miller, Laura (Eric) Baun, Linda Burchett, Scott (Stephanie) Burchett, and the late Mark Burchett. Adored grandfather of Andrew, Shane, Beck, Henry, and the late Matthew. Passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the age of 85. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. until time of service 3:00 p.m. at the Spring Grove Funeral Home Elden Good, 2620 Erie Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Interment Spring Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to and Save the Children. Sympathy may be expressed at www.springgrove.org.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -