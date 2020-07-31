Dr. Philip Arthur Pfalzgraf, Jr., M.D.
Bethel - Dr. Philip Arthur Pfalzgraf, Jr., M.D. of Bethel, Ohio, died peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, July 23, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Lee (York) Pfalzgraf and devoted father of Lisa Pfalzgraf, Rachel Bruns (Dale) and Philip Charles Pfalzgraf (Ellen). He was also the grandfather of Korinn and Nicholas (Sarica) Lillie and Philip Corbin Pfalzgraf and great grandfather of Wyatt Lillie. July 25 would have been Phil and Lee's 67th wedding anniversary.
Dr. Pfalzgraf graduated from the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine on June 9, 1961, and served the Clermont County community as a family practice physician for 30 years until he retired in 1995. He was known as a compassionate and caring doctor by his patients and was deeply respected by his colleagues and peers throughout the Cincinnati medical community. He served as chief of staff at Brown County General Hospital for many years and was a member of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was also a physician for Cincinnati Milacron in Clermont County. His impact on our community and all the good memories he leaves behind will far outlive the pain we all feel today on his passing.
Phil was also a United States Air Force veteran and served in the Korean War as a cryptographer. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and spending time with family. Dr. Pfalzgraf also enjoyed running into former patients and hearing about their lives and families.
He was born on November 27, 1930, and was 89 years old. Phil's wishes were to be remembered privately by his family and asked that donations and remembrances go to Hospice of Hope. (You can donate at https://hospiceofhope.com/Donate
)