Philip Borack, age 84, passed away on April 14th,2020 after an EPIC battle with heart disease. He was the loving husband of the late Jo Borack (nee Perrine), doting father of Elizabeth (Gregg) Fleming, Michael Borack, Heather (Mike) Levy, and Jacqueline Cunningham. He leaves behind his much-loved grandchildren: Elliott, Ollie, and Sofia Borack, Taylor Macey, and Josh Fleming, Jacob and Megan Levy, and Devin Cunningham. He will be missed by his dear friends Danny, Luann, and Flo. Private graveside service at the family's convenience. A fitting celebration of his life will be planned when circumstances allow.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
