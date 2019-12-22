|
|
Philip Morelock
Bridgetown - Philip Eugene Morelock, age 66, of Bridgetown, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. He was born in Knoxvville, Tennessee on November 5, 1953 to Herbert Lloyd and Peggy Jacqueline Morelock (nee Solomon). He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Marty S. Morelock. Philip is survived by his wife, Ella Morelock; son, Anthony; daughters, Eva and Alicia; brothers, Herbert L. (Barbara) Morelock, III, Billy Fane Morelock, Lynn Timothy (Linda Anderson) Morelock, Jack Richard (Olga) Morelock; sister, Laura Timia Morelock; sister-In-Law, Sheri Loew Morelock; many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, at 3300 Parkcrest Lane, 45231
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Dec. 22, 2019