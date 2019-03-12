Services
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
(859) 431-1718
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Middendorf-Bullock Funeral Home
3614 Dixie Hwy
Erlanger, KY 41018
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Nevels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip Nevels

Obituary Condolences

Philip Nevels Obituary
Philip Nevels

Florence - Philip Nevels, 91, of Florence, passed away Sunday March 10, 2019 at Villaspring Healthcare in Erlanger. He was a WW II and Korean Navy veteran, a member of The American Legion Post #4 in Florence and the Cincinnati Club. Philip was a retired electronics salesman with Nodel-Tygrett Co. in Cincinnati. Survivors include his loving wife, Dorothy Becker Nevels; step son, Chuck Ritter; step daughter, Teri Ritter; brothers, Harold (Jackie) Nevels, Matthew Nevels, Nathan (Ann) Nevels and Tillman (Martha) Nevels; sister Katherine (Herman) Parks; dear friends, Roger and Barb McIntyre; his precious dog, Copper. Visitation Thursday, March 14th, from Noon - 2:00 p.m. at MIDDENDORF-BULLOCK FUNERAL HOME, ERLANGER with a funeral service beginning at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to The American Legion Post #4, Florence, KY 41042 or St. Paul Church, 7301 Dixie Hwy. Florence, KY 41042. Online guest book at www.middendorfbullock.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now