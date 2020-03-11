|
|
Philip T. Cohen
Mason - Philip T. Cohen, age 99, passed away March 10, 2020, beloved husband of the late Helene Cohen, devoted father of Hildy (Robert) Clayton, O.J. (Barb) Cohen and Amy Diamond (Ed Wolf & the late Fred Diamond), dear brother of the late Wilbur Cohen & brother-in-law of Miriam Warshauer Cohen & the late Mary Jean Cohen, loving grandfather of Stefanie & Josh Clayton, Lauren (Mike) Klenosky, Trisha (Alan) Lewis, Andrea Diamond (fiancé Daniel Wittenberg), Mindy (Kyle) Brack & Jason (Sarah) Diamond, great grandfather of Judah & Eli Klenosky & Luke Lewis. He was a WWII Vet in the Air Force. Services Rockdale Temple, 8501 Ridge Avenue, Cinti, OH 45236 Friday, March 13, 2:00 P.M. Visitation begins at the temple at 12:30 P.M. Friends may call on the family Saturday and Sunday evenings 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the residence of Amy Diamond and Ed Wolf. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple or Jewish Federation would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020