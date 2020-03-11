Resources
More Obituaries for Philip Cohen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philip T. Cohen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Philip T. Cohen Obituary
Philip T. Cohen

Mason - Philip T. Cohen, age 99, passed away March 10, 2020, beloved husband of the late Helene Cohen, devoted father of Hildy (Robert) Clayton, O.J. (Barb) Cohen and Amy Diamond (Ed Wolf & the late Fred Diamond), dear brother of the late Wilbur Cohen & brother-in-law of Miriam Warshauer Cohen & the late Mary Jean Cohen, loving grandfather of Stefanie & Josh Clayton, Lauren (Mike) Klenosky, Trisha (Alan) Lewis, Andrea Diamond (fiancé Daniel Wittenberg), Mindy (Kyle) Brack & Jason (Sarah) Diamond, great grandfather of Judah & Eli Klenosky & Luke Lewis. He was a WWII Vet in the Air Force. Services Rockdale Temple, 8501 Ridge Avenue, Cinti, OH 45236 Friday, March 13, 2:00 P.M. Visitation begins at the temple at 12:30 P.M. Friends may call on the family Saturday and Sunday evenings 7:00 P.M. to 9:00 P.M. at the residence of Amy Diamond and Ed Wolf. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to Rockdale Temple or Jewish Federation would be appreciated. www.weilkahnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philip's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -