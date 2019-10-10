Services
Dennis George Funeral Home
44 South Miami Avenue
Cleves, OH 45002
(513) 941-6700
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
25 E. Harrison
North Bend, OH
View Map
Philip Wienkamp Obituary
Philip Wienkamp

North Bend - Philip H. "Phil" Wienkamp, passed peacefully Oct. 8, 2019 at the age of 63. Cherished son of Henrietta "Babe" (nee Fischer) & the late Philip W. Wienkamp, dear brother of Su Truman (the late Frank), Julie Firsich (Chris); Paul (Karen), Pete (Carrie) & Perry (Anne Marie) Wienkamp. Also survived by dedicated lifelong friends & his family of Kroger associates, 12 nieces & nephews & 5 gr. nieces & nephews. Phil was a dedicated Elder alum, avid Miami-View golfer & Cincinnati sports enthusiast. Visitation Mon., Oct. 14, 9:30 AM until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM, all at St. Joseph Church, 25 E. Harrison, North Bend, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Elder High School, 3900 Vincent, Cinti. 45205. www.dennisgeorgefunerals.com
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
