Phillip C. Maddux husband of the late Shirley A. Maddux (nee Mack), beloved father of Pam (Tim) Davis, Cindy (Stuart) Manning, and Lori (Tami) Spears, brother of the late Richard (Sue) Maddux, also survived by 7 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Died May 26, 2020 at age 86 years. Residence Columbia-Tusculum. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. T P WHITE & SONS Funeral Home serving the family.









