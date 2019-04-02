|
Phillip Lee Hummeldorf
Cincinnati - On Thursday, March 28, 2019, Phillip Lee Hummeldorf, passed away at the age of 77. Phil was born on September 11, 1941 in Cincinnati, OH to Norbert and Beulah (nee Geers) Hummeldorf. He joined the Cincinnati Police Department on September 26, 1966 and proudly served the city for 26 years with twenty two letters of appreciation and commendation. He also thoroughly enjoyed working security at both McAlpins and Bass Pro. On December 5, 1964, he married Mary Angela Froehle. They raised six children - Phillip (Kathy), Julie (Kelly), Pamela (Jon), Paul (Lori), Christopher (Angela), and Stephanie (Dean). Phil was an avid fisherman and friend to everyone he met. He loved to tease and had a hearty laugh. In an effort to help educate the next generation of medical students, Phil decided to generously donate his body to science. Phil was preceded in death by his father, his mother, his brother, Roger, and his son, Phillip. He is survived by his wife Mary, five children, nineteen grandchildren, four great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and his siblings Norbert (Doris), Gary (Mary), Sandy, David, and Vicki. A memorial mass will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at 11am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 1830 W. Galbraith Road, North College Hill. The family will receive friends and family from 9:30-11am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 2, 2019