1/1
Phyllis Augspurger
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Augspurger

Loveland - Phyllis Brink Augspurger, of Loveland, Ohio passed away on September 23, 2020, at the age of 76. Phyllis was born on November 17, 1943 in Indianapolis, Indiana to Robert and Thelma Brink. Phyllis was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother Paul, and is survived by husband Bill, her three children, Jon, Michael, and Susan, her brother David, five grandchildren, and her brothers' children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to People Working Cooperatively (PWC), a Cincinnati-based community support organization that Bill and Phyllis have supported for years. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, October 3 at 11 AM in the Tufts Schildmeyer Funeral Home, 129 N. Riverside Ave., Loveland, followed by a Celebration of Life at O'Bannon Creek Golf Club, 6842 Oakland Rd, Loveland, OH 45140. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes
129 Riverside Drive
Loveland, OH 45140
(513) 683-2430
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Homes Loveland-Symmes-Maineville Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved