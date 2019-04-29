Services
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
(513) 541-1040
Visitation
Thursday, May 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Hodapp Funeral Home College Hill
6041 Hamilton Ave
Cincinnati, OH 45224
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Margaret Mary Church
1830 W. Galbraith Rd
Cincinnati, OH
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Arlington Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Phyllis Wurzelbacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Phyllis C. Wurzelbacher


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Phyllis C. Wurzelbacher Obituary
Phyllis C. Wurzelbacher

Cincinnati - (nee Wagner) Beloved wife of the late Clifford "Dutch" Wurzelbacher. Devoted mother of Doris (Gary) Knue, Mary Ann (Steve) Alexander, Linda (Carl) Andry, Donna (Tim) Decker, Jeanne (Cliff) Ivester. Grandmother of Michelle, Stephanie, Angela, Brian "B.J.", Maria, Josh, Nicole, Clifford "C.J." and the late Chris. Great grandmother of Canaan, Ezra, Lainey, Ivy, Liam, Chloe, Olivia, Madelyn, Clifford "Ford", Matthew, and one on the way. Sister of Connie Bahrs, Stanley Wagner, Mary Schoster, Jeannie Murry, and the late Naomi Ingram, Ned Wagner, and Margie Lehnhoff. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6041 Hamilton Ave., Cincinnati, OH on Thursday, May 2, 2019, from 9 AM until 10:30 AM. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at St. Margaret Mary Church, 1830 W. Galbraith Rd, Cincinnati, OH. Burial to follow at Arlington Memorial Gardens. Donations may be made to the Christian Village at Mason Compassionate Care Fund, 411 Western Row Rd, Mason, OH 45040.
Published in The Cincinnati Enquirer on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send sympathy flowers to share a message of comfort.
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now